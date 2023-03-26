Following growing concerns regarding gas flaring and the effects of oil exploration in the Niger Delta, a case has been made for a healthier environment in the Niger Delta region.

A non-government organization, the health of mother earth foundation is sensitizing natives of the Ibeno community of Akwa Ibom state on the effects of gas flaring

Gas flaring is a common practice in the oil and gas industry, where natural gas that is extracted alongside oil is burned off and released into the air.

Advertisement

The practice is used to dispose of excess gas that cannot be processed or transported, but it has serious environmental consequences.

Environmentalists argue that gas flaring has negative effects on both the environment and human health.

At the Ibeno community, the presence of oil and gas means that exploration activities are on a high, hence the need for a general sensitization

Environmentalists are calling on the government to take action to reduce gas flaring in the region, adding that companies should be held accountable for their environmental impact and that regulations should be put in place to limit the practice of flaring.

Advertisement

More needs to be done and further options exploited to address the environmental and health risk associated with gas flaring in the Niger Delta.

Sanwo-Olu directs Lagos AG to pay Uber Driver Compensation

Advertisement

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the payment of N5 million compensation to an Uber driver, Adedotun Clement, who was assaulted on October 20, 2021 during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of #EndSARS protest in the state.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on through his official Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu on Saturday said he had “directed the Honorable Attorney General to set up a meeting and pay him the compensation awarded by the court”.

Advertisement

He said although the state government has appealed the ruling, he interceded in this instance in the interest of the public good, and requested that the state’s Attorney General comply with the court’s ruling.

“Good evening Lagos. As Governor, I’m committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights with empathy and authority.

“I recently became aware of the case involving Mr. Clement Adedotun and the judgment by the Federal High Court, and I understand the impact this legal battle has had on him.

Advertisement

“After reviewing Mr. Clement’s case, I’ve directed the Honorable Attorney General to set up a meeting and pay him the compensation awarded by the court.

“Although the state government has appealed the ruling, I’ve interceded in this instance in the interest of the public good, and requested that the State’s Attorney General comply with the court’s ruling.

“As a strong advocate for the rule of law, I commend all parties for seeking justice through the appropriate channels, and I remain committed to upholding the rights of all Lagosians.”

Advertisement

Mr Clement Adedotun was assaulted by Police officers at the Lekki Toll gate in October 2021 after being mistaken for a protester during the anniversary of the ENDSARS in October 2021 while conveying a passenger through the facility.

He has since been in Court following the assault asking for damages which the Court awarded to him following almost two years of litigation.

The Lagos State Government with the decision has waived its right of appeal in the matter which generated heated debate when it happened.

Advertisement

APPEAL COURT ON OSUN GOVERNOSHIP TUSSLE

The Court of Appeal Abuja has set aside the decision of the Osun State Governorship tribunal, and has upheld the Governorship of senator Ademola Adeleke.

Advertisement

==ROLL VO==

Following the governorship polls in the state, an Election Petition Tribunal had sacked MR. Adeleke from office, saying that the Senator did not score majority of lawful votes during the July 16 governorship polls.

However, in a unanimous agreement by a three-man panel led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu, the Court of Appeal quashed the tribunal’s judgment and gave its verdict to uphold Adeleke as rightful governor of Osun State.

Advertisement

The Appeal Court Panel revoked the tribunal’s order which directed that a certificate of return be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Oyetola.

The panel upheld the issue of BVAS raised against mr. Oyetola, stating that the Osun State tribunal was wrong to have said that there was over voting, a claim that only relied on the evidence by mr Oyetola and the APC, and as such, doesn’t prove their case in any way.

Advertisement

Advertisement