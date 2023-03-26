The Nigerian Navy has warned newly commissioned personnel against engaging in unprofessional conduct in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo gave the charge at the passing out parade for cadets of the Nigerian Naval College in

Rivers State.

It is the end of a 6-month training for these 156 cadets of the Navy’s Special Duty Pre-Commissioning Training.

According to the Chief of Naval Staff these personnel are joining the officers cadre at a critical time when the country is facing emerging

and dynamic security challenges.

The nature of these threats places on the navy and even greater demand to abide by the rules of engagement at all times.

These personnel will be deployed for field operations across the country including post election duty.

The officers which include 19 women were commissioned with the Nigerian Navy rank of sub lieutenant during a short ceremony after the Passing Out Parade.

Nigerian troops raid 6 Boko Haram camps in Bama

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have reportedly killed Unconfirmed numbers of Boko Haram after raiding 6 camps of the terrorists in the fringes of Sambisa Forest in the North East of Borno state.

TVC News gathered from Zagazola Makama that the terrorists were killed after a guj battle by the troops of 21 Task Force Brigade Bama, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The Intelligence Sources reveals that the troops successfully cleared the terrorists hideouts in Bula Agaida, Bula Yaga, Bula Lambai, Kuluri, Bula Umar and New Churchur in Bama Local Government Area.

FORMER CHIEF OF GENERAL STAFF, OLADIPO DIYA, DIES AT 78

A former Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt- General Oladipo Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni is dead.

He died in the early hours of Sunday, according to a statement on behalf of the family by Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya.

The former Ogun Military Administrator was born on April 3, 1944.

Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna and fought during the Civil War.

He later attended the US Army School of Infantry, the Command and Staff College, Jaji (1980–1981) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

While serving in the military, Diya studied law at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained an LLB degree before proceeding to Law School, where he was called to bar as Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He was arrested for allegedly planning a trumped-up coup to unseat Abacha.

He was condemned to death by firing squad with men like Maj.-Gen Abdulkarim Adisa on April 28, 1998.

Read Full Family Statement Announcing General Diya’s Death Below..

On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband,Father, Grandfather,brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.

Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.

Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family.