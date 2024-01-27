The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has said that the Administration of President Bola Tinubu has zero tolerance for corruption in the public service.

For this reason the Federal Government will investigate allegations of corruption and oil theft against the Chief of Naval Staff.

In a statement from the Ministry, the minister said the government is “committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He says “The allegations leveled against Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla are serious.”

He emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth of the claims, adding that accusations of this nature can have far-reaching consequences on the reputation of individuals and institutions.

Mr. Matawalle said the Ministry of Defence will collaborate fully with relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.