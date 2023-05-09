The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, says welfare of his men will continue to be a priority to his administration.

The Naval chief stated this on Monday in Lagos as he commissions several projects.

From the line up of events, it’s going to be a long day that will see the chief touching different parts of Lagos. So the need for him and his entourage to arrive early

The commissioning of projects we are told cuts across various commands in Lagos

From girl’s hostel at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Ojo, 2 blocks of 16 by 2 bedroom , a block of 8 by 3 bedroom for officers at Navy Town Ojo, 24 by one Under Training Rating’s Accommodation as well as renovated diving wing at the Under Water Warfare School

He said these amongst other ongoing projects are in line with the Naval Headquarters resolve at repositioning the Nigerian Navy

Other projects include an Administrative Block at Tongeji Island, remolded armoury , reconstruction and remodeling of Officer’s Long and Sub Technical Course Block amongst others

He charged them to keep their eyes on the ball, stating that to whom much is given, much is expected

He used the opportunity to send strong warnings to those who may want to continue in criminal activities

Other ongoing projects are reconstruction of the Base Flat Officers Accommodation in Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT and othet at Forward Operating Base Takwa Bay.

