The Super Eagles of Nigeria are into the Quarter Final of the African Cup Of Nations holding in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 with a brace from Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman who scored a goal in each half.

The Eagles also had a goal disallowed in the first half after a VAR Review.

The Eagles will now meet the Palancas Negras of Angola who have earlier beaten the Namibian national team 3-0 to set up the clash with the Super Eagles.