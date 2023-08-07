England needed penalties to see off Nigeria and reach the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup, but had to do it with 10 players after Lauren James was issued a straight red card for stamping on an opponent in the final minutes of normal time.

England went through 4-2 in the shootout after Nigeria missed the target on their first two penalties, giving Chloe Kelly — the hero of the Euros — the chance to put the Lionesses through. It saved England’s World Cup campaign after a match in which they were second best for much of it.

Nigeria were the far more dangerous side heading forward. Nigeria hit the bar once in each half, while England could only muster a series of half-chances. England thought they had a penalty in the first half, but having awarded the Lionesses a spot kick for a push on Rachel Daly, the referee then overturned the call after a VAR review.

But the flashpoint of the match came in the 87th minute, when James was sent off for a stamp on Michelle Alozie. Again, the referee consulted the VAR after initially showing a yellow card, but then upgraded it to a straight red, meaning James will miss the quarterfinal and, depending on the result of a FIFA disciplinary review, possibly the rest of the tournament, even if England reach the final.

Nigeria were again on the front foot in extra time, but it was the Lionesses who got through on penalties. Georgia Stanway blazed her first one wide, but substitute Beth England, Alex Greenwood, Daly and Kelly scored theirs to put England through.