The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has committed to root out unlawful activities in the country’s maritime sector.

Vice Admiral Ogalla reaffirmed the pledge at the conclusion of a familiarisation tour of formations and units at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters in Calabar, Cross River State.

Ogalla, who was accompanied by top Nigerian Navy officials, including Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Eastern Naval Command, Read Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, affirmed of the navy’s resolve to ensure adequate marine security for economic activities to prosper.

According to the Chief of Naval Staff, safeguarding Nigeria’s national assets and fostering an investor-friendly marine environment will necessitate the participation of the general people and other stakeholders.

The Chief of the Naval Staff took time out to inspect facilities such as the Navy Hotel and Suites, residential buildings for officers and ratings as well as renovation of units within the command headquarters.

Vice Admiral Ogalla noted that the welfare of its personnel was key to achieving success in the discharge of its constitutional role.

“The welfare of men and officers in this area is paramount to achieving our objective,” the CNS stated.

The Rear Admiral E. I. Okon Navy War College Quarters, Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Hotels and Suites, Akim Navy Quarters, and Nigerian Navy War College Administrative premises were among the sites visited.