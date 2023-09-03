The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has has praised the Nigerian Navy’s efforts to acquire new platforms to improve its combat power against criminals and illegalities within the Nigerian territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea

Matawalle made the remark during the Passing Out Parade of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School’s Batch 34 Trainees in Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Victoria Agba- Attah.

Matawalle said “The new acquired platforms would serve as enablers to increase the Nigerian Navy’s dominance and influence in the fight against crude oil theft, illegal refining, pipeline vandalism, piracy and illegal unreported unregulated fishing activities.”

According to him, the new platforms would further expand the reach and coverage of the Nigerian Navy patrol capabilities within the back waters and the inland waterways, FOB LEKKI, FOB EKPE, naval Base OGUTA, NOP TARKWA BAY and NOP SHAGUNU that were recently established.

The Minister charged the 1,865 trainees of Batch 34 to uphold the Nigerian Navy’s basic values of integrity, professionalism, and teamwork, pointing out that these are the keys to victory in any assigned mission.

He praised the Nigerian Navy’s efforts, adding that with enough qualified troops and the acquisition of the new platform, the fight against criminality and illegality in Nigerian and Gulf of Guinea waters will be much reduced.