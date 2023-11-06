The Nigerian Navy says it is prepared to maintain maximum deployment of personnel for 24-hour patrol of the nation’s maritime environment.

They gave a hint into future operations as the joint-command sea

exercise ended in Rivers State.

Exercises like this are important to assess the preparedness of the Navy fleet and keep them fit and ready to respond to maritime threats.

On this outing, the Navy replicated an anti-piracy and visit, board,

search, and seizure operation.

In a real-life situation, the objective is to identify and arrest ships

that are conveying cargo without approval or engaged in other illegal

activities.

The marksmanship of personnel was also put to the test to assess their weapons handling capabilities.

The crew also carried out Man Over Board exercises to show the Navy’s ability to respond to a boat accident and other emergencies to save lives.

The Navy also practiced fleet manoeuvres, showing its tactics and

ability to gain the upper hand in battle or other dangerous situations

at sea.

