The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has surrendered and accepted the judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu as president.

Obi said the judgment amounted to a total “breach of the confidence the Nigerian people have in our judiciary.”

The former Anambra Governor said with the legal battle over, the labour party was ready to offer a viable opposition to the ruling party.

He canvassed for a single term of five years, which according to him, should be rotated between the six geopolitical zones.

While officially reacting to the Supreme Court judgement at a news conference on Monday in Abuja, Obi said the party would continue to canvas for good governance and focus on issues that promoted national interest, unity, and cohesion as contained in its manifesto.

The Supreme Court on October 26, upheld the September 6 judgements of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal affirming the declaration of Tinubu as duly elected president from the February 25 Presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The seven member panel, led by Justice John Inyang-Okoro, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the election and Obi who came third.

He said: “As someone who has previously benefited from the rulings of the Supreme Court on electoral matters, I have, after a period of deep and sober reflection, decided to personally and formally react to the recent judgment as most Nigerians have. Because we are confronted with very weighty issues of national interest, I will speak forthrightly. As students young lads at CKC, Onitsha, we were taught values and admonished to always; ‘choose the harder right, instead of the easier wrong.’

Obi, however, said the judgement would not signify the end of the Obidient movement.

Rather, Obi said the party would expand the Labour party’s message of hope to the rest of the country.

He said his resolve for a new Nigeria was still intact.