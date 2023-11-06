TVC News correspondent, Bamidele Ajayi has won the 5th Edition of Anambra Media Excellence Award AMEA 2023, as the Best TV Reporter of the Year.The event which held in Awka, Anambra State capital , organised by the Association of Digital Media Core Advocates (ADMCA), had winners in different categories of print, anchor, Presenter’s, content creator, online media, entertainment and media managers

Governor Chukwuma Solufo, represented by the state commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Don Onyenji described the media contest as an opportunity to celebrate media practitioners in the state for their immense contributions in shaping the society.

Earlier, the national president of ADMCA, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili described AMEA as a big stage with a big screen that had produced several media aides and consultants to government functionaries and politicians.

Among the winners in the 5th AMEA 2023 media excellence award include Emma Elekwa of the Nation’s Newspaper who won the best Print journalist, Godwin Offor of Akelicious.net, who won Blogger of the year amongst others.