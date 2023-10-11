11-year old Quickpen Deborah Ebimobo-Ere has emerged as Nigeria’s new women’s chess champion.

Quickpen emerged champion after amassing 9.5 points in 11 rounds of games at the eight-day National Championship in Lagos .

Playing on board five against Joy Onoja the youngster won the match to the excitement of spectators.

Advertisement

Quickpen makes history as the youngest chess champion in Nigeria after competing in the best 12 players tournament.

In the men’s category, Bomo Kigigha emerged winner.

Needing just a draw to win Kigigha defeated Abiola Akinseye in the final round to lift the trophy.