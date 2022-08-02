Tambuwal receives report on causes of Deborah Samuel’s death

The 12-man committee set up by Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal to investigate the students unrest at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) that led to the dead of Deborah Samuel has submitted its report to the state governor.

Receiving the report the governor said having received the recommendation of the committee and heard from the several stakeholders and leaders in the state on the need for the college to reopen, his administration will look into the possibility of doing so.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello said the governor directed the Governing Council of the SSCOE to convene a meeting with a view to reopening the college soonest.

The Governor also assured the people of the state that the government will implement the recommendations of the committee, reiterating his

belief that doing so will prevent future reoccurrence not only in affected college but in all tertiary institutions in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor appealed to the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to find a common ground towards ending the prolonged strike embarked upon by the union.

According to him, no issues are beyond resolution and that the parties in dispute should in the interest of the university students and the country, find a common ground.

He observed that there is give and take in negotiations, stating that ASUU and the federal government should shift positions and accommodate each other so that students could return to school.

The governor appealed to the local chapter of the ASUU of Sokoto state University who are in solidarity with the national body to reconsider their position as the state is making efforts to meet all the demands of the union as reasonably as possible, just as the state government has been paying the varsity staff salary regularly.

In his address, the chairman of the 12-man investigation committee of SSCOE crisis, Abdullah Bakale said the committee has done thorough investigation of the matter which led them to write a comprehensive report on the matter.