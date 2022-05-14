Bishop Kukah calls for calm, seeks punishment for killers of Deborah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah has appealed for calm after protests rocked parts of Sokoto city over the detention of two persons linked to the killing of Deborah Emmanuel.

Bishop Kukah says he is safe. He also denied reports that his residence was burnt in the riot.

Bishop Kukah commended the state Governor Aminu Tambuwal for acting promptly by declaring the curfew.

The statement by the directorate of social communications, Catholic Diocese disclosed that during the protest, groups of youths attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral, destroying Church glass windows, those of the Bishop Lawton Secretariat and vandalized a community bus parked within the premises.

The rioters were promptly dispersed by a team of Mobile Policemen before they could do further damage.

The hoodlums also attacked the Bakhita Centre located along Aliyu Jodi road and burnt down a bus within the premises.

Bishop Kukah appealed to Christians to remain law abiding and pray for the return of normalcy. He noted that all Masses in Sokoto metropolis have been suspended until the curfew is lifted.