Nigeria’s Insecurity is like a War situation – Bishop Kukah

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah has expressed concern over what he described as abandonment of Nigerians to their fate in the face of terrifying insecurity in the country.

The Bishop says Nigerians are like orphans in the face of this difficult situation with nobody to console them.



Speaking to journalists shortly after the Chrism Mass at the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral in Sokoto, the Bishop says Nigeria is in a war situation even though the authorities are not willing to admit that.

The clergy is also worried about the activities of fraudulent individuals using religion to compound the woes of citizens by subjecting them to all forms of religion manipulations.

He says the situation in Nigeria is inexplicable that Nigerians have to rescind to fate and believe and hope in God to bring about the needed change in the country.