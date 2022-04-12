Nigerian Troops Kill Scores Of Bandits In Bukuyyum, Bungudu LGAs

Troops of the Nigerian Military tagged ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’ have killed a large number of armed bandits and dislodged their camps in Gando-Kairu forest and other locations in Bukuyum and Bungudu Local Government Areas of Zamfara State

The troops engaged the terror group allegedly loyal to a Notorious gang leader Shadari Kachalla for three days between from Friday, April 8 and Monday, April 11.

They also repel a terror attack on Takalafiya village by another terrorist group last Sunday while residents of the village were observing isha’i prayers in the Mosque

Three locals according to sources were killed during the attack while six others were kidnapped

TVC News gathered that Security Operatives keeping peace in the troubled areas had earlier responded to a terror attack on neighbouring communities in Bukuyum and Danko/Wasagu Local Government areas of Zamfara and Kebbi states

A Source who pleaded annoynimity confirmed to TVC News that the operation led to the killing of scores of bandits, destruction of their camps and recovery of over a hundred Operational Motorcycles

Bukuyyum and Bungudu Local Government areas have in recent times suffered attacks by armed bandits leading to the death of many locals, displaced Thousands and Valuable Properties were also destroyed.