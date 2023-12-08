The troops of joint task force, northwest Operation Hadarin Daji has killed scores of armed bandits in Zamfara while others escaped with Gunshot wounds.

The Terrorists were killed in different military operations in Tsafe, Maradun and Maru local Government councils

A press statement from authorities says troops thwarted terrorists’ attack on Danjibga village in Tsafe Local council and also averted destruction of farm produce in Faru village of Maradun LGA of the state

The statement adds that the resilient troops following intelligence report swiftly mobilized for a fighting patrol and engaged the terrorists in a gun duel forcing the terrorists to flee in disarray

During the duo encounters five AK-47 rifles, five magazines, ammunition and three bandits operational Motorcycles were recovered.

This development is coming on the heels of alleged relocation of a Notorious Bandit Leader Dogo Gide from Kebbi to Munhaye forest in Zamfara state after military airstrike on his camp which he sustained injuries.

The joint task force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji was established by the Defence Headquarters to ensure the full return of peace in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.