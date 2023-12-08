Participants, coaches and officials have commended Super Falcons star and FC Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala on the SHE PLAYS initiative as the latest installment took place at the Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School, Surulere.The training and mentorship program for selected students featured sessions in sports while participants were tutored on basic life skills by experts at the one day event.

SHE PLAYS, an all-encompassing initiative that focuses on Sports, Humanitarian and Education, was initiated by the five time Africa Footballer of the year, Oshoala to empower the youth and provide opportunities for more girls to excel through the combination of sport and education.

Coaches who were on hand to introduce the girls to different sports lauded the initiative and efforts of the football stars to encourage participants to participate in sports and achieve success in academics.

The initiative also featured for first time secondary schools debate competition for female students who discussed the topic, ‘Should sports and education be given equal priority in the development of girls in Nigeria, the participants.

The keenly contested debate competition saw Fauzeeyat Aremu emerged winner, beating four other students to the top prize of 200,000 naira and gift from global sports brand, NIKE.

Chairperson, Association of Nigerian Women in Sports, Lagos Chapter, Tayo Popoola commended Oshoala for positively impacting the life of the girl-child and giving back to the society.

SHE PLAYS which has been organized in different schools across Lagos, the community outreach program provide more access for marginalized girls and trained teenagers on how to thrive in all fields.