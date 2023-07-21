The 32 artillery brigade, Akure, Ondo state has emerged winners of the 2 division of the Nigerian Army inter-brigade competition held at the Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin.

This is just as the General Officer Commanding, 2 division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Valentine Okoro again warned criminals that they will be decisively dealt with.

The four-day competition which started on Monday was hosted by the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin.

Warrant officers and senior non-commissioned officers from five formations under the 2 division of the Nigerian Army participated in the competition.

They participated in drilling, combat swimming, map reading, weapon handling and obstacle crossing which was the high point of the exercise during the grand finale.

The various categories were designed to engender team spirit and togetherness in the fight against crime and protection of the nation’s territorial integrity.

At the end of the competition, 32 artillery brigade, Akure emerged victorious.

Addressing the participants, the General Officer Commanding, 2 division, Major General Valentine Okoro noted that competition is to prove the combat readiness of the soldiers in fulfillment of their constitutional responsibilities.

He was represented by the commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi, Ilorin, Brigadier General Adebayo Babalola.