The General Officer Commanding 8th Division of the Nigeria Army Headquarters in Sokoto, Major General Godwin Mutkut says men and officers of the Nigeria Army need to improve their mental and physical fitness in order to get themselves into shape and be battle ready.

He stated this while addressing troops during the opening of an inter-brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commission Officers competition.

He says Nigeria is faced with many security challenges that required personnel to continue to remain battle ready at all time through training that improve their mental, physical and leadership abilities.