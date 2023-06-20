The Nigerian Army Guards Brigade has begun a competition for its soldiers to improve their combat readiness.



The competition which doubles as training is meant to keep the troops in shape for the task of protecting the President and the seat of power.

It’s a gruelling exercise for the soldiers of the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade.

For several days, Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers will be undertaking a competition which doubles as training.

Their ability to handle weapons, engage in physical combat, read maps and cross obstacles will be tested.

Advertisement

It will be a defining moment for the soldiers as their performance may just determine their career progression.

The goal is to maintain a professional fighting force that will perform its role in protecting the President and the seat of power.