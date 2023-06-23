Troops of the 8th Division Nigeria Army Sokoto engage in the Joint Taskforce of North West Operations HADARIN DAJI have been charged by the General Officer Commanding 8th Division Nigeria Army and Commander Joint Taskforce North West Operation HADARIN DAJI , Major General Godwin Mutkut to take advantage of all the training programme of the division to keep themselves fit to face the challenging security situation in the North West geopolitical region.

He spoke at the closing ceremony of the 8th Division inter Brigade Corporal and Below Competition aimed at improving the combat proficiency of non-commissioned officers of the rank of corporals and below in the division.

The three participating formations compete in drill, weapon handling and shooting , stripping and assembling of weapons 2.4 kilometers race, obstacle crossing, map reading, combat swimming among other military activities.

The GOC attributed the successes recorded by the Operation HADARIN DAJI to training and retraining that has kept soldiers and officers mentally and physically fit, which he said the Corporal and Below competition will do.