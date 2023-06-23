The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced Traffic Diversion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as the Construction of the vital road reaches its final Stage.

The Ministry said the diversion is in line with the request from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for the completion of the Road.

The Ministry according to the Permanent Secretary, Tajudeen Toriola, will do everything within its powers including an increase in its personnel to direct traffic to ensure that all goes according to plan.

LASG ANNOUNCES TRAFFIC DIVERSION ON LAGOS – IBADAN EXPRESSWAY AS CONSTRUCTION REACHES FINAL STAGE…appeal for the understanding and cooperation of Motorists

In line with the Federal Government announcement of traffic diversion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as the construction works on the corridor reaches concluding stage, the Lagos State Government has highlighted alternative routes available for the motoring public.

According to the diversion plan as announced by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, the traffic diversion which is slated for tomorrow, Saturday. 24th June, 2023 will have the following alternative routes open for commuters;

1. The exit from the New Garage bus stop on Lagos bound carriageway enroute River Valley Estate, Isheri and Ogunusi Road will be closed to traffic, all traffic from Kara

Bridge on Lagos bound carriageway heading to River Valley Estate, Isheri and Ogunusi Road will then be diverted to the exit immediately after Kara Bridge through Limson Road to connect their respective destinations.

2. Alternatively, Motorists can also make use of the U-turn by the Vehicle Inspection Services, (VIS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Office at Ojodu to connect the expressway through the Lagos State Public Works Office/BRT bus stop.

This notification further urged Motorists to obey traffic signs and the directives of the Traffic Management Authorities Personnel to ensure seamless movement within the corridor.

E-Signed;

Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation.

23rd June, 2023.