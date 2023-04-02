The federal government and traffic management agencies in Lagos and Ogun states have adopted strategies that will ease the gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Sarah Ayeku was on one of the inspection tours of the project, she reports that the ministry of works is seeking the cooperation of traffic agencies and commuters to manage the situation.

According to her, the road has reached almost completion, After months of cries, pain and frustration, construction workers and commuters in Lagos and Ogun states are at one of the most difficult sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the last and reserved lap of the first phase of this project The federal ministry of works has set up a special task force and assured motorists of extraordinary measures to ease gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The ministry is appealing to road users to be patient because the contractor is under obligation to work till night hours to achieve speedy completion of the work by end of April or early May. This includes the OPIC section which is expected to be completed in two weeks time

Commuters and drivers are glad they can heave a sigh of relief from Wednesday’s gridlock. They are wishing this project will finish on time.

The federal government also implores motorists to use the Lekki-Epe expressway, and the Ikorodu – Sagamu expressways as alternative routes, so as to reduce the congestion on this highway.