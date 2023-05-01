Construction works on the Kara and the Long Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has now been completed and opened to traffic.

This was done in the early hours of Sunday.

When TVC News visited that stretch of the busy highway, the main carriageway, both inbound from Berger and outbound to Sagamu Inter-change on Section 1 of the project, had been completed.

In a statement, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola explained that the contractors were encouraged to ensure that the final challenging phase of the expressway reconstruction is concluded as soon as possible.

According to the Minister, attention will now be focused on the outstanding work between Otedola Bridge and Berger on both sides.

Some road users expressed divergent views on the development, as traffic built up and eased at different time of the day.