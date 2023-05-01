The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State has withdrawn its petition filed before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal over the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The petition was filed against Governor Dapo Abiodun, the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the ground that the party’s name was omitted on the ballot during the governorship election.

While addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the State Chairman of NNPP, Oginni Olaposi said the party had filed a notice of discontenance of the petition before the tribunal.

He explained that the same ballot papers used in Ogun State was used during the governorship election in Kano State where the party defeated the ruling APC.