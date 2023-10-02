The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal In Nasarawa State has dismissed the Petition of the New Nigerian Peoples Party against the Election of the Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress.

The Tribunal held that the petition by the New Nigerian Peoples Party against the election of Governor Sule lacks merit and was dismissed accordingly.

The Tribunal had earlier struck out the preliminary motion filed by the NNPP on the non-qualification of Governor Sule.

The Tribunal also struck out the objection by the first, second and third respondents challenging the validity of the subpoenaed witnesses without disposition on oath on the NNPP petition.

The Tribunal ruled that It will make a summersault of the witness for the tribunal to prevent a subpoenaed witness not to give evidence due to his inability to present a disposition on oath.

This ruling according to the Tribunal has put to rest the objections of the respondents challenging the statements of witnesses presented by the petitioner (NNPP).

