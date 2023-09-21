Enugu State Governorship Election Petition tribunal has dismissed the suit filed by candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, Christopher AGU challenging the return of Peter Mbah as Governor of Enugu state.The court affirms in favour of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents and dismissed the allegation of alleged NYSC certificate forgery against Governor Peter Mbah for being incompetent.

The court also ruled that the three prosecution witness’ evidence aduced by the petitioner were on hearsay, established that non of the witnesses, was a polling unit party agent to establish if their were over voting in their respective polling units.

The tribunal held that the petitioner erred in law to claim over voting when non of his agents was on ground to sign the forms EC8a and hereby dismissed the three grounds Sought by the petitioner.

Responding to the judgement, Candidate of the People Redemption Party Christopher AGU said he rejected the tribunal judgement, promised to appeal it in higher court after consulting with his legal team.

The court however upheld the election of Peter Mbah, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the March 18 Governorship Election and returned him elected