The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola says alternative dispute resolution must be encouraged in order to reduce the dockets of cases in court.

He made this statement while swearing in 9 justices to the Court of Appeal.

Section 2 of the Court of Appeal (Amendment) Act, 2013, governing the appointment of Justices of the Court of Appeal provides that the total number of Justices to be appointed should not be more than 90 including the President of the court.

The court currently has 20 divisions in the country, and each division is expected to have not less than 6 justices.

Now, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has sworn in 9 justices to the appellate court, thereby increasing the number from 71 to 80.

This however indicates that the court is short of 10 justices.

The newly sworn-in justices are Hannatu Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State, Binta Zubairu, Peter Obiora from Anambra State, Okon Abang Akwa Ibom State, Asma’u Musa Mainoma from the FCT, Lateef Ganiyu Oyo State, Jane Iyang Cross River State, Hadiza Rabiu Shagari Sokoto State, and Paul Bassi from Borno State.

The CJN admonished the Justices to avoid irresistible gifts that are often intended to dent their reputation and integrity.

He says it is important for them to always hold their heads high by auditing their conduct regularly in order not to fall on the wrong side of the law.

As Nigeria continuously ranks among the most litigious countries in the world, it has become imperative to imbibe the culture of less litigation and more alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to free the court of unnecessary burdens and depletion of both human and material resources.