Experts in medical sector have raised concern for a global solidarity and concerted action to improve patient safety.

Speaking at an event to mark this year’s world patient safety day, the Chief Medical Director of Lagos University teaching Hospital, Wasiu Adeyemo said the day is set aside by the World Health Organisation to raise awareness about the importance of patient safety within clinical and health care environments.

Professor Adeyemo adds that this year’s theme: ‘Engaging Patients for Patients Safely’ aims to influence stakeholders including patients, families, policy makers, healthcare givers and support organisations to work collaboratively towards co-designing health care policies and safety interventions that truly reflect the needs and preferences of patients and ultimately enhancing healthcare safety globally.