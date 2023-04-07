Experts are seeking efforts amongst individuals, private sector and government towards achieving the sustainable development goals.

The sustainable development goals adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 are aimed at ending poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring prosperity for all.

But, the achievement of these goals require a multi-stakeholder approach that recognises the interconnected nature of

the goals and the need for an integrated approach.

Key speakers at a conference want the government and relevant stakeholders to collaborate to create an enabling environment that promotes sustainable development.

They are also demanding that policies and regulations that will incentivize sustainable practices and promote agricultural value chain as well as Financial inclusion be formulated.

One of the speaker, said women need to be empowered politically as their role in achieving the SDGs cannot be ignored.

Participants at the conference believe that achieving social economic growth which is crucial to attaining the SDGs requires a Synergy between the government and relevant stakeholders commitment to sustainable development principles.