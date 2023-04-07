The Minister for Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has assured residents of Ogun State that the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway will soon get desired attention.

He made this known through the Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Forosola Oloyede, while handing over rehabilitated roads to the management of Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

Most of the federal roads in Ogun State are currently receiving attention in terms of special intervention, while those that require major work will soon get desired attention.

Most of the federal roads in Ogun State are currently receiving attention in terms of special intervention, while those that require major work will soon get desired attention.

The Minister who was represented by the Federal Commissioner of Works in Ogun State stated this during the handing over of rehabilitated internal roads at the federal medical centre, Abeokuta.

She said the federal government through the ministry has rehabilitated many internal roads of Federal tertiary institutions and Federal medical centres across the country.

The Chief Medical Director of FMC, Abeokuta, Musa Olomu, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the intervention, adding that it will make the environment more conducive.

The CMD also said he’s hopeful that citizens will witness more on infrastructural development across the country.