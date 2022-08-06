Lawmakers call for concerted efforts to make Akaokuta mill operational

The House of Representatives has called for concerted efforts by relevant authorites to ensure the Ajaokuta Steel Mill located in Kogi state is fully operational

Its Committee on Steel made the appeal while on an oversight visit to the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in Abuja.

Members of the committee on Friday visited the Ministry to learn about its operations firsthand, identify its successes, issues, and create synergy for the benefit of the nation .

The Chairman of the committee Abdullahi Halims said that the facility would significantly contribute to the growth of the country when operational.

The lawmakers stated that are ever ready to provide necessary legislative interventions that will assist the government in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

More importantly to the legislators is the take off of the Ajaokuta Steel company with the capacity to provide over ten thousand direct jobs

They say the Steel company is a major way out of Nigeria’s security and economic challenges.

Minister of State in the ministry, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, expressed sadness that no steel had been developed at the Mill thus far..

According to Saraki, the ministry is dedicated to cooperating with appropriate authorities to make sure it fulfills its mandate.