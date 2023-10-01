Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called on all Nigerians to unite with the country’s leadership in the task of rebuilding the nation towards peace, progress, and development.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the thanksgiving service held at the Chapel of Grace to mark the 63rd independence Anniversary.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu stressed that now is the time for Nigerians to demonstrate their dedication to national development and nation-building.

Advertisement

While describing the nation’s diversity as a strength, the Governor indicated that the country must purposefully leverage this diversity for growth and development.

Governor Akeredolu expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome the current socio-economic difficulties to emerge more prosperous and stronger.

He added, “It is noteworthy that October 1st of every year is significant in the historyof Nigeria, although, this year’s anniversary is being celebrated without

pump and ceremony in view of the current economic situation in the

country.

Advertisement

“Nevertheless, we still have cause to thank God for witnessing a

transition to a new government. I congratulate all of us for the new

dawn witnessed on 29th May, 2023 on the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola

Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the 16th democratically elected president of

Nigeria.

“After 63 years of existence as a country, we have, no doubt, come of

age. We will continue to strive to retain our position amongst the

comity of democratic countries. Although, we are facing myriad of

problems at the moment, I assure you that they are not insurmountable.

“The truth is that frantic efforts are being made to solve all these

problems and bring succour to our people. It gladdens my heart that our

administration is not leaving any stone unturned in making sure that we

survive this trying time. I enjoin our people to exercise patience and

also double our efforts in moving Nigeria forward.”