Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has renamed the Anambra Umueri cargo and passenger Airport after

Chinua Achebe International airport Umueri.

The Governor Made the declaration while delivering his Nigeria 63rd Independence Anniversary Speech at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square Awka

Advertisement

He said the decision was thought through as a mark to honour the efforts of the state’s hero, and a way to immortalise the literary icon.

Governor Soludo seized the platform to admonish Nigerians to continue to project the image of the country in good light

Advertisement

He said the state government is doing its best to bequeath a legacy of livable homeland for all Anambra indigenes.

He declared that the state has commenced distribution of funds to 59,000 pensioners, with the hope to soon flag off distribution of rice palliatives in coming weeks as measures to cushion the effect of fuel Subsidy Removal on the state Economy.