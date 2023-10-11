Development partners have called for increased attention on profound challenges faced by adolescent girls in Nigeria.

Speaking at an event in Abuja to commemorate the International day of the Girl Child in Abuja, Speakers urged concerted efforts to ensure the safe release of young girls in captivity.

There are millions of adolescent girls in Nigeria, each with her own dreams and aspirations.

Most of them are unable to pursue their dreams because they are denied their rights in various spheres of life.

While there’s been a rise in attention and action towards the profound challenges faced by adolescent girls, it hasn’t fully reflected the multifaceted realities these girls face.

Here at this occasion to commemorate the day with these young girls, development partners want more focus on these challenges and how to address them.

As these children celebrate the day, the likes of Leah Sharibu, are still in captivity.

The president of the wives of the Nigeria governors forum lends her voice to call for their safe release.

This year’s theme for the International Day of the Girl child underscores this need to Invest in Girls’ Rights.

