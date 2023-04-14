14th April, 2014 remains an indelible date in the nation’s history.

It’s now nine years since hundreds of school girls were abducted from the remote village of Chibok in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria.

On the night of April 14th, 2014 Boko Haram militants invaded the government girls college Chibok and kidnapped 276 girls mostly aged between 16 and 18.

Concerned citizens and civil society organizations are still appealing to relevant authorities to ensure the rescue of the remaining girls from their captors.

57 of the school girls were said to have escaped almost immediately after the incident.

The terrorist group Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the abduction in a video released by their leader Abubakar Shekau on May 5, 2014.

Early negotiations brought a spark of hope the 200 remaining girls would be released quickly, but this was quickly dashed.

All negotiations came to a standstill, until 13th October 2016 when 21 out of the girls were released.

The successful negotiations between the federal government and the militant group renewed hope that more of the girls would soon come out from captivity.

Demands for the release of the remaining girls have been relentless since then, with little result.

The abduction of the Chibok school girls remain fresh in the minds of Nigerians.

Several other abductions have followed like the 110 school girls from Government Science and technical college Dapchi in YOBE state, 300 Jangebe school girls in Zamfara and Kankara school boys in Niger.

Concerned citizens say the Nigerian authorities need to live up to their pledge of protecting the people and must double up efforts to provide a safe learning environment for children.