Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketing Association of Nigeria, IPMAN and other key stakeholders in the petroleum downstream sector have been advised to always employ safety operations to protect persons, assets and the environment thereby eliminating accident accidents.

This were measures recommended at one day workshop with key stakeholders in Enugu to forestall the dangers and risks posed by unwholesome practices on non-compliance to statutory Provisions.

Non-Safety culture which often lead to accidents of workers industry and put the public at risk.

At a Workshop, leadership of the downstream and mainstream sector in the industry rob minds with with Representatives across the sector with a quest to sustainable approach to safety consciousness in oil and gas industry.

The oil and gas workshop is set to ensure healthy safety consciousness of the industry players in line with the PIA that allows sound management at the depot, Jetties and retail outlets.

It is also key for adequate profitability of the sector to attract growth of the business, reduction in insurance premium and protection of the public.

Participants expressed delight at the safety training and say it will enhance their operation of safety consciousness and their guard.

Participants are to integrate the HSC related matters in their inter management decision making process.

NMDPRA promises to engage operators and they need to fully comply with relevant health safety and environment laws and

regulations as stipulated in the PIA.