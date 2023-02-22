Youth participation in Politics has been enhanced by the new dynamics and the demographics in the nation.

Senior member of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Mr Joe Igbokwe disclosed this while speaking on Youth participation in Politics.

Mr Igbokwe who was speaking on the TVC News Breakfast Show said the advent o Social media and the happenings in other parts of the World has helped in raising the consciousness of the Youth as against the previous practice of them shying away from involvement or participation n Politics.

Advertisement

He added that the youth are now aside participation and involvement also now contesting for political office which he says is a good thing.

He said the issue of losses he personally suffered as a result of Youth restiveness are part of the sacrifices to be made as a leader which will not stop what needs to be done.

He disclosed that what is important is to have the wherewithal and be ready to make the required sacrifice for the development of Nigeria.

Advertisement

According to Mr Igbokwe the journey to Leadership does not start and end in a day adding that when people aspire to positions the electorates will always ask for their antecedents and where they are coming from adding that it is important to undergo mentorship before attaining Leadership positions.

He added that the nations supersedes every Other thing in his own estimation.

He said leadership positions should be based on competence and not just the fact someone is a Youth.

Advertisement

Going Further, Mr Igbokwe said the failure to put the right people in leadership based on competence solely can lead to the loss of precious time to incompetence and delayed national development.

AREWA COMMUNITY ASSURES ASIWAJU TINUBU OF THEIR FULL SUPPORT

Advertisement

A group of northern Nigerians want all eligible voters to demand for record of achievements from all presidential candidates to ascertain who is most competent to hold office

But the group expressed confidence in the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and , endorsed him as the Best among other candidates because of his visible track record of notable achievements, especially as a former Governor of Lagos State .

The Group known as the Arewa new agenda is confident that Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Running mate will have an impressive turnout in the coming polls .

Advertisement

Without mincing words , this group of northerners comprising diplomats, Technocrats, serving and former legislators assure the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Running Mate Senator Kashim Shettima of the full backing of Arewa Community.

They Say it is high time , eligible voters begin to demand to know the achievements of presidential candidates rather than being swayed by sweet words .

For them , Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only candidate who has been able to justify this criteria impressively and consistently.

Advertisement

The group says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Track Record has proven his value for human capital development and a great skill in talent hunting and maximizing human capital resources.

They say these basic skills will be helpful in revamping Nigeria’s economy.

With less than a week left to the conduct of the election, Nigerians still have a few days left to weigh their options and make up their minds on their desired candidate

Advertisement

But it seems for this Arewa group and many others like it, have their minds made up as they insist Asiwaju Tinubu is the Man that will get their vote.

NORTHERN WOMEN GROUP BACKS TINUBU FOR PRESIDENT

Advertisement

Women in Kaduna state say scarcity of the Naira and its attendant hardship on citizens will not deter them from voting massively for the APC presidential flag bearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential polls.

They say they are more committed now to ensure that Bola Tinubu emerges victorious.

It’s less than a week to the 2023 presidential election.

Advertisement

Women from across the several Northern state converge on the APC secretariat in Kaduna at the instance of Bilkisu Gidado.

This seems to be a last minute effort by the APC Northern women to secure women votes for Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate, and Uba Sani, the governorship candidate in Kaduna.

The believe that Asiwaju Tinubu has the capacity to bring socioeconomic development to the North and the nation at large.

Advertisement

They recall the impact of women in the previous victories of the APC in the country and promise to repeat the feat despite the hardships being faced by the people over Naira scarcity.

The officials assure the women that the Tinubu Shetima ticket will consolidate on the foundation laid by the Buhari Administration to unite Nigeria and improve their living standards.