The Rivers State Commandant of the NSCDC Michael Ogar has announced the deployment of 5255 officers to provide security before, during and after the 2023 General Elections in the 23 LGAs of Rivers State.

Other deployments for the election in the state include about 105 operational vehicles, 4 Gun Boats and Special Forces from the Intelligence Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosives Unit (CBRNE), Armed and Antivandal Unit of the NSCDC.

The Commandant reassured the public of the Corps’ determination to remain “apolitical, neutral and highly professional while on election duty”.

Advertisement

AHEAD ELECTIONS: “CREATE ENABLING ENVIRONMENT FOR VOTING”, IGP CHARGES POLICE COMMANDERS, AS POLICE HOLD GRAND FINALE TRAINING.

The Inspector General of Police has tasked field commanders to police the elections against adversaries who don’t want the polls to hold.

Advertisement

Usman Alkali says police operatives must create an enabling environment for the polls.

All eyes are on Nigeria as it prepares for the Presidential and National Assembly Election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Just like the electoral umpire is putting finishing touches to its logistics, the police – which is the lead agency for policing the elections – converge on the International Conference centre finetune their strategy.

Advertisement

The training which is the final in the series for the polls, is coming amid a spike in protests against the cash crunch and fuel crisis.

The police chief had envisaged a spike in politically motivated violence but what he didn’t for see is the civil disobedience triggers the redesign of the Naira.

Security and law enforcement agencies are deploying for the elections to complement the police.

Advertisement

AHEAD ELECTIONS:POLICE OPERATIVES EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE BOARD_ NPTF.

The Nigeria Police Trust Fund has organized a re-orientation programmes for police operatives across the country to get them prepared for the elections.

Advertisement

Tagged the Role of the Nigeria Police in Credible Elections, the programme is meant to get the police to respect the voting rights of the electorate.

It’s 3 days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections and all eyes are on the police- the lead agency for providing election security.

More than 300,000 police operatives are being mobilized for the polls.

Advertisement

Their conduct will largely affect the outcome of the elections.

This programme organised by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is meant to put the police in the right frame of mind for the elections.

It will get them to understand the voting rights of the electorate and how they should be treated at the polling units

Advertisement

What remains is how the police will use the knowledge gained to uphold the rights of the voters.

Delta Police Command Trains Officers deployed for Election

Advertisement

Ahead of the general elections, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State Mohammed Ari Ali has charged all personnel deployed for polls to remain apolitical and maintain high sense of professionalism in carrying out their responsibility of providing adequate security before, during and after the elections.

The Police Commissioner spoke at a one-day seminar organised for officers and men at the State Police Command Headquarters.

This security seminar is put together for officers and men of the Delta State Police Command to ensure a credible polls that are devoid of violence.

Advertisement

The police command is bringing its men and officers up to speed with necessary information about the conduct of the elections and their role in providing security.

The Police Commissioner is quick to remind them of what is expected of them as he tasks them on professionalism at all times.

Advertisement

BAYELSA PARTIES SIGN PEACE ACCORD

Political parties for the 2023 polls have signed a peace accord in Yenagoa.

This is as security agencies have been encouraged to arrest and charge all electoral offenders.

Advertisement

Leaders of all major political parties contesting in the 2023 general elections are represented at the signing of the peace accord put together by the Independent Electoral Commission in Yenagoa.

One by one, the chairmen of the political parties present append their signatures and voice to uphold the agreements reached, the Political parties are encouraged to work in the interest of peace.

Assurances are given by some key players to ensure violent free polls during the elections.

Advertisement

INEC also confirms the deployment of non-sensitive material to the various polling stations across the state