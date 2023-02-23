The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has deployed a total of 4,081 officers of its officers across the 33 local governments of the state ahead of the February 25 General Election.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the security agency in Oyo state Oyindamola Okuneye revealed that this is to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents across the state before and during the election.

The statement also quoted the Oyo state commandant of the NSCDC, Michael Adaralewa as reiterating the command’s readiness to provide adequate security of life and property and all electoral materials including the ad hoc staff of INEC during the general elections.

Commandant Adaralewa charged the officers of the corps to be patriotic and professional while discharging their duties during the general elections.

According to the statement, Meanwhile, in line with the directives of the Commandant General Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi Mni OFR, the Oyo State Command has deployed 4081 (four thousand and eighty-one) officers of the corps for the elections in Oyo State.

The Oyo state Commandant called on all critical stakeholders in the state, such as political leaders and supporters, traditional leaders, religious leaders, market leaders, and the general public to jointly support the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure a free and fair election in the state.