Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to all the twenty local government areas of the state ahead of the February 25 general election.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Niyi Ijalaye made this known at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in ABEOKUTA during distribution of the materials to all the local councils in the state, explained that the commission is prepared to deliver credible election to Nigerians.

The distribution of the materials was witnessed by the security agents, party agents, accredited observers and other election stakeholders in the state.

Advertisement

The INEC boss said necessary arrangement has been made to cover hard to reach areas of the state.