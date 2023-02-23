The independent National Electoral Commission in Delta state has started the distribution of sensitive materials to all the 25 local government areas of the state ahead of the conduct of the 2023 Presidential, Senate and House representatives elections.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Monday Udom Tom who is supervising the sorting and distribution exercise at the premises of the central bank of Nigeria in Asaba confirmed that the awaited house of representatives materials has arrived and that far flung councils especially those riverine areas like Burutu, Bomadi, Warri North and others will first be attended to.

Mr Monday alongside the state chairman interparty Advisory council urged party agents and Journalists that the process is going on as scheduled and all the local government areas will get their materials on time