The Independent Campaign Council Directorate of professional women working for the election of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State has used the last day of campaign to remind electorate the need to vote APC at all levels in Saturday’s elections.

Members of the group made this unknown during their interactive session with professional bodies with the theme: Involvement of professionals in Elections and electioneering process.

After reading the APC manifestoes by Bola Tinubu, they urge electorate to study their permanent voter cards and know their voting venues before the election day.

The Independent Campaign Council Directorate of professional women are professionals from different disciplines.