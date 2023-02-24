The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State, Queen-Elizabeth Agwu said the commission has distributed sensitive and Non sensitive materials to the 21 local government area of the State.

She made this public at a news conference in Awka, noting that the distribution reached even the hard to reach Local government Areas of the state.

She reassured the readiness of the commission to conduct the presidential and National Assembly elections in the 5720 polling units in the state.

Awgu urged residents to come out and vote on Saturday has security officers have been deployed by various security outfit, to ensure safety of voters.

While speaking on the recovered voter cards found in Nnewi, Awgu said investigation is ongoing to unravel the misery behind the recovered Permanent Voter Cards.

Anambra has about 2.5 million registered voters, with less than 5000 unpicked Permanent voters card. PVCS,