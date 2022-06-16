PHOTOS: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials to Ekiti LGA

The Independent National Electoral Commission has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to all the sixteen local government areas in Ekiti state ahead of the Saturday governorship election in the state.

There are 9833,923 registered voters in Ekiti state comprising of 51% women including 38.56% youths (18-34 years).

Meanwhile, YIAGA Africa has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission to publish the number of collected Permanent Voter Cards to allow for transparency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in March released the final list of candidates for the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

But only 16 out of the 18 recognised political parties made it to the list contained in the notification released by the commission.

INEC released the list following the close of nominations by political parties ahead of the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

On the list, are Abiodun Oyebanji as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Olabisi Kolawole as his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart.