Meeting of Body of Attorney-General of states commences in Lagos

The Body of Attorney-General of the 36 states of the Federation are currently meeting in Lagos to deliberate on critical legal issues including the status of Value Added Tax, Paris Club Refunds, and Stamp Duty.

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony.He led attendees to observe a minute of silence in honor of the victims slain by terrorists at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state on June 5.

The Body is currently chaired by the Lagos state’s Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

Also present is the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, and the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, are all present.

Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu says there’s been no significant alteration to the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended),and insisted on a new constitution

Akeredolu said the federal government’s “unbridled quest for more powers must be curtailed,” he challenged state attorneys general to take a stand on restructuring.

He reiterated calls for creation of state police to solve insecurity in the country, says federal police structure has failed.

Other issues to be deliberated upon by the States Attorneys General are the proposed amendments to the stamp duties act, pensions and gratuity for judges, and amendments to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999)as amended.

The Anti-Corruption Commission established by states and the FIRS threat to recovering “unremitted tax deductions by states” and local governments will also be discussed.