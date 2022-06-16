Breaking: Atiku announces Okowa as running mate

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democracy Party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar has announced governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

The presidential hopeful made the announcement at a party function in Abuja and via his verified twitter handle @atiku on Thursday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had set June 17 as deadline for submission of names of candidates and running mates.

PDP, the main opposition party had on Tuesday constituted a screening committee for the vice presidential aspirants where Rivers state governor and Atiku’s co-contestant at the party’s primary, Nyesom Wike and governor Okowa were both shortlisted.