2023: Shaibu hails Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has hailed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over his emergence as the running mate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Okowa has built a reputation for decency and competency. As a Governor, Okowa has positioned himself as a moral compass for government. He is a Unifier and a focused leader.

Shaibu in his congratulatory message, described Governor Okowa as a goal-getter and achiever who is driven by faithfulness to God and patriotism to humanity. He will surely engage his astute brilliance and dogged determination in adding value to the efforts of rescuing the nation.

The deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu appealed to Nigerians not to write off the country but be patient and support Atiku and Okowa in rewriting our story and in putting Nigeria in a proper perspective.