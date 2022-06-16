Obaseki congratulates Okowa on emergence as Atiku’s running mate

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has congratulated his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the running mate to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Obaseki, in a statement, said Okowa’s emergence will translate to victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

Governor Obaseki said with Okowa’s experience as energetic grassroots mobiliser, a two-time governor, senator and commissioner, there is no doubt that he would led the party to victory in 2023 elections with the aim to rescue the country and place it on the path of progress and prosperity.

The governor said as the party embark on this all-important mission to rescue Nigeria, there is need for all to work together in unity, as a people and party, to reclaim the country.